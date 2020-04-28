How to get a pet - Sea of Thieves Take your voyages to the next level by getting a pet in Sea of Thieves.

Getting a pet in Sea of Thieves is a joy all pirates should experience. These furry and feathery (and sometimes bony) little creatures make ship life a bit easier. For those that want another crew member that doesn’t really help with the sails, buying a pet in Sea of Thieves couldn’t be easier.

How to get a pet

The Pirate Emporium is a special shop in Sea of Thieves where players can spend real-world money.

Pets are available through the Pirate Emporium shop in Sea of Thieves. This is a microtransaction shop that helps support the ongoing costs of producing the game’s free content updates. To purchase a pet, you will need to get Ancient Coins, a premium currency that costs real-world dollars to purchase.

There is sometimes an alternative to buying a pet. There was a Twitch Prime offer for Sea of Thieves that saw players rewarded with a purple monkey. Another option is to find and kill an Ancient Skeleton. These drop bundles of Ancient Coins, sometimes enough to let you buy a pet without spending your own money!

There is a page in the Pirate Emporium dedicated to all the pets. So far there are monkeys, parrots, and cats.

But for those that are happy spending some money, here’s how to buy a pet:

Load up Sea of Thieves Choose the Pirate Emporium from the main menu or visit the shop at an Outpost Select the pet you want to buy When prompted, purchase a bundle of Ancient Coins Confirm your purchase of the pet

Now that you’ve got your pet, you will need to ensure you know how to equip a pet. This mechanic is in place for those players with multiple pets who want to swap and change between them.

Once you’ve got your pet, you might wonder what they can do. Well, they offer no advantage in combat or digging up treasure (that would be pay-to-win, and that’s a big no-no). What pets can do is dance to your music, move around the ship, be fired out of cannons, fed fruit and meat, react to your emotes, and be carried around and of course petted.

Buying a pet in Sea of Thieves is a feature players have been begging for since day-one, so it’s great it’s finally here. Now that you’ve got a furry friend to adventure with, consider checking out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide and walkthrough. We’ve been hard at work collating as much of the game as we possibly can!