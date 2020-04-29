Maneater Exclusive dev diary explores meaty story bits & the 'shark experience'

As we roll through 2020, one of the most important questions remains: when can we play Maneater? The shark-centered action RPG from Tripwire Interactive has been nothing short of delightful in its every appearance. Unfortunately, we still don’t have an answer to that question quite yet, but we do have a lovely new developer diary from Tripwire Interactive going in depth into story design philosophy behind the game. Yes, there is a philosophy in devouring all challengers to grow big and strong.

Tripwire Interactive shared their latest developer diary with Shacknews on April 29, 2020. The dev diary shares the perspective of different Tripwire devs and Maneater voice actors and motion capture performers. A big part of it is perfecting what can be described as a customizable “shark experience.” Lead Character Artist Bryan Wynia takes us inside the design ideas behind allowing players to grow the shark into their personalized beast with aspects of all kinds of different sharks all crafted into the apex water predator you want to be.

Other perspectives include that of Game Director William Munk II and Lead Animator Daniel Bodinof who goes into the process of what it takes for motion capture artists to properly give life, and possible sudden lack thereof, to the beach goers, lake fishers, and otherwise tasty human morsels foolish enough to lurk about your shark’s habitat. Giving the humans normal activities you might see on a beach that twists into panic in the face of a terrifyingly voracious shark is an intense experience. It's also integral to the animation and capture efforts giving life to the wharfs, boats, and beaches of Maneater.

Finally, Senior Sound Designer Andrew Dearing gives us a glimpse at what goes into the craft of designing a soundscape above and below water, with the muffled effects droning in the background before the shark bursts to the surface for a snack. All of it together is a fantastic look at the blood, sweat, and meat going into Maneater.

Stay tuned as we continue to await further updates on Maneater in 2020. Need more to tide you over? Be sure to check out our previous coverage of the game, including a Maneater hands-on preview and a lengthy video of open world exploration and combat gameplay in the game. You can also look forward to further exciting coverage, likely including a ShackStream with the developers of Maneater before the game's launch, right here on Shacknews. Maneater is set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.