New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Zenimax and Bethesda pledge $1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

The money will be split up between UNICEF, Direct Relief, and organizations local to Bethesda's studios around the world.

Brittany Vincent
2

Bethesda and parent company Zenimax Media are doing their part to help those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The companies will be donating $1 million to organizations on the frontlines of the fight against the virus. The money will go to support UNICEF, Direct Relief, and companies local to Bethesda's worldwide studios. The publisher also plans to hold a special fundraiser via Twitch with Bethesda employees playing games from home.

Bethesda has plenty of titles in its stable that it can draw from to keep gamers tuned in and watching. It's got Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and lots more. Perhaps it may not want to opt for Fallout 76 to get players to donate, but that's another story entirely.

Bethesda and ZeniMax aren't the only companies to have offered relief as of late. Nintendo recently donated 9500 face masks, and Sony set up a whopping $100 million fund. There's a lot of kindness going around the industry at present, and game companies aren't holding anything back.

What games would you like Bethesda employees to stream during this fundraiser? How are you holding up while social distancing? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. We're all ready to start getting out of our houses and mingling once more, but we're still in for quite a bit of a wait. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola