Zenimax and Bethesda pledge $1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic The money will be split up between UNICEF, Direct Relief, and organizations local to Bethesda's studios around the world.

Bethesda and parent company Zenimax Media are doing their part to help those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The companies will be donating $1 million to organizations on the frontlines of the fight against the virus. The money will go to support UNICEF, Direct Relief, and companies local to Bethesda's worldwide studios. The publisher also plans to hold a special fundraiser via Twitch with Bethesda employees playing games from home.

Bethesda has plenty of titles in its stable that it can draw from to keep gamers tuned in and watching. It's got Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and lots more. Perhaps it may not want to opt for Fallout 76 to get players to donate, but that's another story entirely.

Bethesda and ZeniMax aren't the only companies to have offered relief as of late. Nintendo recently donated 9500 face masks, and Sony set up a whopping $100 million fund. There's a lot of kindness going around the industry at present, and game companies aren't holding anything back.

