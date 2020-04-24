Play Bleeding Edge on Xbox One for free this weekend If you haven't yet tried out Ninja Theory's raucous new multiplayer game, now's the time to take it for a spin while it's free.

We're all spending plenty of time indoors lately. Settle in for the weekend by checking out Ninja Theory's cool new multiplayer game Bleeding Edge without having to pay a cent.

Microsoft's Free Play Days are going on right now, bringing you a variety of games to enjoy for free right now. You don't get to keep them, but you can play to your heart's content by downloading and installing the ones you're interested in via your console or Xbox.com. You must have an Xbox Live Gold membership to participate.

That includes Bleeding Edge, of course. The Standard Edition of Bleeding Edge is included in the promotion and it's also 30% off right now, which makes it $20.99. You can also opt to play Madden NDL 20 or Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

Not sure if Bleeding Edge is your cup of tea? Our own Blake Morse took it for a test drive previously. Here's what he had to say:

"Ninja Theory sure does seem to keep things eclectic when it comes to their latest game, Bleeding Edge. It’s a team-based brawler with a ton of unique characters for players to choose from. Folks will take to the battlefield in 4v4 squads in varying gameplay modes that include goals like controlling checkpoints and collecting and depositing the most energy cells. Players are going to have to work together, build a balanced team, and make sure they stay close by each other in order to claim victory each round."

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, be sure you don't miss out on the free weekend. There's a lot to look forward to, and you can nab the game for a percentage off should you want to own it in the near future.