Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 24: PlayStation is Big in Japan

We're approaching the end of April and that means that Spring Sales are starting to inch towards the finish line. Xbox has already wrapped theirs up and Nintnedo is starting to close up shop, though the latter has added Capcom games to its slate. Now's a good time to pick up that Resident Evil or Mega Man game you've been wanting or maybe even take a weekend to relax with Phoenix Wright. Nintendo's also offering up deals on Cuphead and Alien: Isolation, for anyone waiting to pick those up.
The PlayStation Spring Sale is on for one more weekend, albeit with a few instances of musical chairs. You'll notice that a few games like God of War are out, while Marvel's Spider-Man has swung in. But as the Spring Sale starts to wrap up, PlayStation has also kicked off its latest Big in Japan sale. That offers the first discount on the Kingdom Hearts III DLC, a lot of the Final Fantasy games (including the Final Fantasy VIII remaster), Yakuza, Persona Dancing, Street Fighter, and more.
Also, dig the generosity from Bandai Namco! You can now get Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! You have a few weeks to claim it, but don't waste any time and grab a free copy for your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One (or both) right now!
We’re asking fans to do their part and have #MoreFunForEveryone - at home!— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020
To lend a ✋, we’re sending our goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into every 🏠 by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free from 4/24 - 5/10! pic.twitter.com/pSnrPIEK2t
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Project CARS 2 - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- 7 Days to Die - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outlast 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $5.99 (80% off)
- It's not Halloween, but it's a great time for thrillers and horrors anyway. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Un-Halloween Horror Sale.
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Bleeding Edge - $20.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND FOR XBOX LIVE GOLD MEMBERS until 4/26)
- Madden NFL 20 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND FOR XBOX LIVE GOLD MEMBERS until 4/26)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Journey - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/26)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- GreedFall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 300 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Spring Sale.
- Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind - $23.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $12.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $28.99 (42% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $17.99 (70% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $35.99 (40% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off) (Season 4 characters are free to play through 5/6)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $14.99 (70% off)
- Celebrate everything that's big in Japan right now! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $24.49 (30% off)
- Capcom Spring Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (65% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $29.99 (40% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $34.99 (30% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $29.99 (40% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Games Spring-Has-Sprung Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $35.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Later Daters - $6.55 (30% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- TowerFall - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $13.99 (30% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Way of the Passive Fist - $1.49 (90% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (67% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $11.24 (50% off)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $7.49 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 24: PlayStation is Big in Japan