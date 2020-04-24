Xur's location and wares for April 24, 2020 - Destiny 2 Take a look at all that Xur has to offer this weekend in Destiny 2.

Friday has come again, which means it is time to dive into Destiny 2 and check out Xur’s location and wares for April 24, 2020. As always, we’ve got all the details you need to know right here, right now, so let’s take a look.

As usual, Xur will appear at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT, and will stick around until the weekly reset at the start of next week. The Exotic merchant can be found over on the barge on Nessus, in Watcher's Grave . Grab your Sparrow and head on over there to take a look at all the new items he has available today.

Head to the barge in Watcher's Grave to find Xur this week.

As always, we’ve listed out all the items that Xur has on offer below:

Sanguine Alchemy Exotic Warlock Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart Exotic Titan Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Celestial Nighthawk Exotic Hunter Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Fighting Lion Exotic Grenade Launcher - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you aren’t sure what to buy this time around, we don’t blame you. It’s usually a good rule of thumb to go ahead and pick up any items you don’t already have. Even if they aren’t very useful right now, they could always end up with a hefty buff somewhere down the line. It also pays to continue upping the amount of items in your Collections if you’re looking to unlock every Exotic item in the game.

