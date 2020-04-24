Evening Reading - April 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Watch Planet of the Humans
Not feeling down enough these days? This documentary will fix that!
LOOP DADDY 2020
This was a great interview with Marc Rebillet on VICE News, in case you missed it.
Don't be this guy
That one friend who eats in front of you while you hungry and doesn't share. pic.twitter.com/9VOX6l3ov9— PB&J (@PBnJ23) April 23, 2020
It's rude.
Trump may extend coronavirus social distancing guidelines to early summer
Mayor Jaboofer of Las Vegas may beg to differ with President Trump. Who will lead us harder?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Fortnite and Travis Scott Astronomical Concert
- XCOM: Chimera Squad review: Tactical discount
- WWE confirms it will not release a wrestling game this year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.2.0 patch notes - Leif & Redd arrive
- GTA Online's Gerald's Last Play brings new contact missions & bonus rewards
- Super Mega Baseball 3 gets slightly delayed May 2020 release date
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- What happens if you leave a Valorant game?
- Trials of Mana review: Believing in magic
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
"Breaking news: cats."#SeaOfTheives 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/MRHqygspuz— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 22, 2020
