Evening Reading - April 23, 2020

Evening Reading.

Watch Planet of the Humans

Not feeling down enough these days? This documentary will fix that!

LOOP DADDY 2020

This was a great interview with Marc Rebillet on VICE News, in case you missed it.

Don't be this guy

That one friend who eats in front of you while you hungry and doesn't share. pic.twitter.com/9VOX6l3ov9 — PB&J (@PBnJ23) April 23, 2020

It's rude.

Trump may extend coronavirus social distancing guidelines to early summer

Mayor Jaboofer of Las Vegas may beg to differ with President Trump. Who will lead us harder?

April 23, 2020.

DA WORLD FAMOUS DOOP FLOOFEM pic.twitter.com/pxTggbsOOU — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 23, 2020

What are you up to tonight?