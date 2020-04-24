New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 23, 2020

It's night time in Hawaii, I may have fallen asleep on my couch while posting, and this is your Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Watch Planet of the Humans

Not feeling down enough these days? This documentary will fix that!

LOOP DADDY 2020

This was a great interview with Marc Rebillet on VICE News, in case you missed it.

Don't be this guy

It's rude.

Trump may extend coronavirus social distancing guidelines to early summer

Mayor Jaboofer of Las Vegas may beg to differ with President Trump. Who will lead us harder?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola