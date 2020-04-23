Call of Duty: Warzone will feature five free Modern Warfare maps this weekend Get your multiplayer match on this weekend with five free Modern Warfare maps available in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Looking for something to play while sitting at home this weekend if you're not an essential worker? Call of Duty is letting Warzone players dive into some free multiplayer goodness this weekend.

Starting tomorrow, April 24 (that means it's finally Friday!) you can enjoy five different multiplayer maps straight out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That includes Aniyah Incursion, Hovec Sawmill, Khandor Hideout, Shoot House, and Talsik Backlot.

Of course, you'll have to make sure you have the entirety of Warzone downloaded if you want to jump into the free maps. It might take a while, so free up some time to do so before it's time to jump in.

Players will be able to participate in 6v6 and 10v10 matches with others throughout both games on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, with a brand new playlist on deck as well.

Haven't played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Our own Greg gave it an 8 out of 10. Be sure to check out his review. Here's what he had to say:

"The campaign is, of course, just a small part of what you’ll see in Modern Warfare. The real meat of potatoes comes in the game’s multiplayer mode. Many of the same modes as previous Call of Duty games are on showcase here, and the gameplay remains just as smooth and fluid as it has in previous iterations of the series. The visuals, both environmental and character models, look great in both modes, and really help to bring the feel of the game to life as you move through the various levels."

Have fun this weekend!