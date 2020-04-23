Bank of Nook not immune to economic weakness, slashes savings rates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook must be stopped at all costs. He cannot continue his heartless tyranny in this economy.

Just when you thought that scum in raccoon form Tom Nook couldn't sink any lower, he's proven us all wrong.

The absolute sham of a "businessman" has now done the unthinkable in this economy: he's slashed interest rates in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons saving accounts, and he's done it all via letter. He couldn't even do it to our faces.

Nook's letter appeared after the latest Animal Crossing update last night, because he was too cowardly to be a man about this decision to take even more of our bells during these difficult times.

"We are writing to inform you that we have reduced the interest rate offered to all savings accounts," Nook's letter read. "As an apology for any inconvenience, please enjoy the attached gift. We appreciate your business." The gift is a rug shaped like a bag of bells, and we would like to tell Tom exactly where he can roll up and stick his rug.

As if all of his other criminal acts weren't enough, or the highway robbery he pulled in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nook's latest stunt is enough to make anyone upset. There was no explanation given about why the interest rates have suddenly been changed. The previous rate had been about 0.5%, and now it's gotten much smaller at around 0.05%, with interest payouts capped around 9,999 bells. Amassing a fortune will be an even more difficult endeavor now that Nook's had his way with our finances.

Does Tom Nook know the world is currently dealing with a coronavirus pandemic? Does he care? The answer is probably "no" to both of those questions. But since he's monopolized every aspect of the Animal Crossing world, do we really have a choice? He's got us there, too. Absolutely shameful.