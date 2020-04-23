GTA Online's Gerald's Last Play brings new contact missions & bonus rewards Grand Theft Auto Online is getting a host of new missions as players help Gerald cash out big in a war with rival gangs.

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting a wealth of new action today with the announcement of new content featuring Gerald’s Last Play. Gerald needs help across a collection of new contact missions, and players will score big as the action kicks off with Rockstar offering a host of double and triple bonuses and discounts to various activities across GTA Online for a limited time.

Rockstar announced Gerald’s Last Play for Grand Theft Auto Online via the Rockstar Newswire blog on April 23, 2020. Launching today, word has come up that Gerald and the Families have lost ground in the black markets of Los Santos and rival gangs are trying to capitalize. Gerald sees his opportunity to get out and make a huge score on his way out the door and needs players’ help to make it happen across six all-new contact missions that will have you battling it out in gang warfare and attempting to stay just one step ahead of police.

Help Gerald in brand new GTA Online Contact Missions, playable either solo or co-operatively with up to three other players.



Help Gerald in brand new GTA Online Contact Missions, playable either solo or co-operatively with up to three other players.

That’s not all, with the launch of Gerald’s Last Play in GTA Online comes a week of bonus rewards and discounted goods in the game. From April 23 to April 29, 2020, players will be able to enjoy double GTA$ and RP rewards for any and all contact missions completed this week. Moreover, they’ll be able to score triple rewards on all open wheel races. With the launch of the Gerald’s Last Play contact missions, it’ll be a great week to get the gang together and cash in big.

Meanwhile, there are discounts on a number of goods in Grand Theft Auto Online starting today as well. Whether you need your vehicles fast or indestructible, the Ocelot R88 and Armored Karin Karuma are on salve for 20% and 70% off respectively. This is in addition to a wealth of real estate in the game set at a 50% discount right now.

Gerald’s Last Play is available today along with bonus GTA$ and RP rewards, so jump in and gets yours alongside Gerald while you both still can. Need any help? Be sure to check out our other GTA Online coverage and guides to help you be the best mover and shaker you can be. Don't forget that a portion of proceeds from GTA Online will be donated by Rockstar to support COVID-19 relief efforts during April and May 2020.