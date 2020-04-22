New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 22, 2020 - Earth Day

Happy birthday, Earth! Have some Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Awesome to see Grand POOBear dive head first into the new SMB2 mushroom powerup!

How I spent my Earth Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I planted a bunch of trees today, and then headed over to skankcore's island.

Skankville is lovely!

What if LEGO and Animal Crossing?

It's super effective crafting!

Oil, no one wants it

Check out this article that details what exactly is going on in the oil market.

HBox looks back at the crab incident at Pound 2019

Great to see Smash Melee God HungryBox put that crazy moment in perspective.

The Internet is undefeated

Game, set, match, Internet. Good job!

Shacknews.com April 22, 2020 Update Patch Notes

  • We have added a new feature for Shacknews Mercury subscribers. Our most loyal and supportive Shackers can now turn off the Chatty header with the Twitch embed by going into their User Settings.

Your live views help us rank higher in Twitch's results, so please consider that before turning us off. This was a highly requested feature, and now it is built into the site.

  • Addressed some bugs with pagination on the LOL Page
  • We also fixed that comma typo, bradsh

Please understand that there are still improvements that we would like to make to LOL Page navigation in future updates. Head to the Shacknews Chatty thread to find out more.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

