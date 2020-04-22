Evening Reading - April 22, 2020 - Earth Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Awesome to see Grand POOBear dive head first into the new SMB2 mushroom powerup!

Fun Miyamoto quote about Minus World, from a 2010 Famitsu interview:



"That's a bug, yes, but it's not like it crashes the game, so it's really kind of a feature, too!"



Makes sense to me! :)https://t.co/c5ZSRjDk1k — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) April 22, 2020

How I spent my Earth Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I planted a bunch of trees today, and then headed over to skankcore's island.

Skankville is lovely!

What if LEGO and Animal Crossing?

It's super effective crafting!

Oil, no one wants it

We could stop pumping oil. You know, since the price is so low. pic.twitter.com/HUmC663dic — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 22, 2020

Check out this article that details what exactly is going on in the oil market.

HBox looks back at the crab incident at Pound 2019

Great to see Smash Melee God HungryBox put that crazy moment in perspective.

The Internet is undefeated

LMAO



I love the internet 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yiOh4kuqzz — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) April 22, 2020

Game, set, match, Internet. Good job!

Shacknews.com April 22, 2020 Update Patch Notes

We have added a new feature for Shacknews Mercury subscribers. Our most loyal and supportive Shackers can now turn off the Chatty header with the Twitch embed by going into their User Settings.

Your live views help us rank higher in Twitch's results, so please consider that before turning us off. This was a highly requested feature, and now it is built into the site.

Addressed some bugs with pagination on the LOL Page

We also fixed that comma typo, bradsh

Please understand that there are still improvements that we would like to make to LOL Page navigation in future updates. Head to the Shacknews Chatty thread to find out more.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/1Myn2rIgVT — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 21, 2020

What are you up tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.