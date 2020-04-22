Evening Reading - April 22, 2020 - Earth Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019
Awesome to see Grand POOBear dive head first into the new SMB2 mushroom powerup!
Fun Miyamoto quote about Minus World, from a 2010 Famitsu interview:— Derek Yu (@mossmouth) April 22, 2020
"That's a bug, yes, but it's not like it crashes the game, so it's really kind of a feature, too!"
Makes sense to me! :)https://t.co/c5ZSRjDk1k
How I spent my Earth Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
I planted a bunch of trees in honor of Earth Day. Praise Jah! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GUKl27UKUT— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 23, 2020
I planted a bunch of trees today, and then headed over to skankcore's island.
Happy Earth Day! @skankcore #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/hggKJigN0k— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 23, 2020
Skankville is lovely!
What a nice island! @skankcore #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/a330VeE13A— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 23, 2020
What if LEGO and Animal Crossing?
When two great things come together: @LEGO_Group and @animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/3Q5wRP4Pyd— Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) April 22, 2020
It's super effective crafting!
Oil, no one wants it
We could stop pumping oil. You know, since the price is so low. pic.twitter.com/HUmC663dic— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 22, 2020
Check out this article that details what exactly is going on in the oil market.
HBox looks back at the crab incident at Pound 2019
Great to see Smash Melee God HungryBox put that crazy moment in perspective.
The Internet is undefeated
LMAO— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) April 22, 2020
I love the internet 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yiOh4kuqzz
Game, set, match, Internet. Good job!
Shacknews.com April 22, 2020 Update Patch Notes
- We have added a new feature for Shacknews Mercury subscribers. Our most loyal and supportive Shackers can now turn off the Chatty header with the Twitch embed by going into their User Settings.
Your live views help us rank higher in Twitch's results, so please consider that before turning us off. This was a highly requested feature, and now it is built into the site.
- Addressed some bugs with pagination on the LOL Page
- We also fixed that comma typo, bradsh
Please understand that there are still improvements that we would like to make to LOL Page navigation in future updates. Head to the Shacknews Chatty thread to find out more.
"Breaking news: cats."#SeaOfTheives 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/MRHqygspuz— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 22, 2020
Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.
Lola releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/1Myn2rIgVT— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 21, 2020
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 22, 2020 - Earth Day