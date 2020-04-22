New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

VIP patrol - Destiny 2

Learn where to find a VIP patrol and what you're looking for when searching for one in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

VIP patrols are one of the few types of quick, planet-based activities in Destiny 2. Patrols are often found by interacting with a little beacon on the ground which then task the player with killing enemies or reaching a certain location. While never referred to as “VIP Patrols” in-game, players are expected to know what the icon looks like regardless.

VIP Patrols – What they are and how to find them

Destiny 2’s VIP patrols are easy to spot by their unique symbol: a star in a circle. However, these VIP patrols are exceedingly rare and will require a bit of traveling in order to find. When you do happen to find and activate one, the goal is almost always the same: assassinate a target.

destiny 2 vip patrol icon
The VIP patrol icon looks like a star in a circle. You may need to travel to a few different areas in order to find one.

But for those that might not know about the patrol system, or those that have forgotten, let’s quickly talk about how to see a patrol.

When you go to a planet, moon, or patrol zone in Destiny 2, there are numerous activities you can do. One of these is the humble patrol. When you’re in a patrol zone, pull up the Ghost by pressing Tab on PC, the touch pad on the PS4 controller, or the View button on the Xbox One controller to see all patrols in the area (there should be three).

These Patrols each have unique symbols. Players may be familiar with the “kill things” symbol which is a square with arrows pointing at it or the “collect things” symbol which is a little triangle/pyramid.

destiny 2 patrol icons
Image credit: DestinyTracker.com.

When searching for a VIP patrol, players will need to keep their eyes peeled for the star in a circle symbol. As mentioned above, this is one of the rarer patrols – for some reason.

destiny 2 vip patrol objective
Most VIP patrols require killing an important enemy unit.

Whether you need a VIP patrol for a bounty or some other quest type, finding one in Destiny 2 may take a bit of traveling between planets and fast travel points. While you’re loading, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more helpful tips and memory-joggers.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola