Upcoming Call of Duty update will matchmake suspected cheaters together A new matchmaking update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare is going to purposely make sure that suspected cheaters face off against one another.

Call of Duty: Warzone is pretty good, not perfect, but it offers quite a few cool features that are arguably much needed in the battle royale genre. Unfortunately, the game also arguably has a tremendous problem with cheaters. It’s not something Activision and Infinity Ward are taking lightly though. In an upcoming update, Infinity Ward revealed that they intend to stuff suspected cheaters into the same games regularly to make them cheat each other out of wins.

The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare update was announced on the Infinity Ward Twitter on April 21, 2020. The update has some big plans for matchmaking, report-a-player features, security updates and more. Clearly, the update is built heavily towards putting the foot down on cheaters and punishing them thoroughly. For one, players will now receive updates in-game when players they’ve reported have seen punishment like banning and such. For another and much more notable one, players who are suspected of cheating (likely via multiple reports) will be matched more commonly with other suspected cheaters.

Infinity Ward’s effort to put cheaters up against cheaters sounds like a great way to troll those who manipulate the rules to get ahead. One wonders if it’s enough to keep suspected cheaters away from other players given that so many players play on Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision and Infinity Ward recently reported that Call of Duty crossed a 50 million player milestone, and they’ve been building on the content of the game with new and limited time modes like Scopes and Scatter Guns. There’s likely a lot to handle when it comes to keeping the cheaters at bay or ensuring that they’ll suffer for it.

Either way, it looks like the next set of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare patch notes will have a lot for cheaters and those opposing them to be on the lookout for, so stay tuned for the upcoming update.