Twitch Prime add two free games this week with Mobile Legends loot drops Pick up Old School Musical and Yoko & the Celestial Elephants for free as well as an abundance of free goodies.

Twitch is adding a couple of free games to its lineup of Games with Prime this week as well as some cool loot drops.

As part of the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether campaign, from today until April 27, Amazon will be putting loot drops for the free-to-play 5v5 MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang up for grabs for anyone who has an Amazon account. There will be no Prime membership needed to claim them, and they may be claimed by visiting the official Amazon game loot page.

Meanwhile, Prime members get two new games for free this week starting today: Yoko & the Celestial Elephants and Old School Musical. Yoko & the Celestial Elephants is an adventure riddled with fun puzzles, treasure hunts, and combat to spice things up.

Old School Musical is, as the title implies, is a musical adventure that tours a series of retro games flavored with 50 chiptune tracks and a variety of 32 different types of chicken to fight. Yes, chickens.

You can claim both games by heading over to the official Games with Prime section of Twitch to claim your games. There's also still time to grab April's Free Games with Prime, including Earthlock, Turok, Kathy Rain, Etherborn, and Lightmatter.

As far as Mobile Legends drops go, from now through April 21, you can pick up an Amazon Prime Chest with Hero and Skin Trial Cards. From April 21 through April 27, you can get an Amazon Prime Chest with Hero and Skin Trial Cards.

Be sure not to miss out on all the goodies coming out! Looks like there's a little something for everyone.