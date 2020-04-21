New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 21, 2020

It's night time in America. Check out this here article.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GAME OF THE YEAR 2019-2020

They added the SMB3 Slot Machine. No wonder Super Mario Maker 2 won Shacknews Game of the Year 2019.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans may have something to say about the GOTY 2020

Nice song by Shofu.

Stonks!

Love the photo mode in this game.

Be careful around my flowers, you darned kids.

Some states plan to reopen

CNN has a solid guide on all of the stay-at-home orders for each of the states. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has plans to reopen businesses as early as April 24. Georgia happens to be the home of the CDC.

USO is trash, NFLX pops and fizzles on earnings

Not Stonks.

Netflix shares popped to over $480/share in afterhours trading on better than expected new subscriber numbers in their recent quarterly earnings release

"There are three primary effects on our financial performance from the crisis. First, our membership growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement. Second, our international revenue will be less than previously forecast due to the dollar rising sharply. Third, due to the production shutdown, some cash spending on content will be delayed, improving our free cash flow, and some title releases will be delayed, typically by a quarter," said the company in their letter to shareholders.

Shares came back down from their initial jump, so tune in tomorrow to see which way NFLX shares decide to go.

That's a textbook bad chart. lol

Meanwhile, the oil industry is collapsing in on itself with the USO ETF crashing today as the fund tries to change its rules in an attempt to avoid foldling entirely.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video statement from Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

