Telling Lies brings its story to consoles next week Her Story spiritual sequel Telling Lies is making the jump to consoles and it'll be here next week.

Creator Sam Barlow has made a name for himself with some incredible narrative-based tales. Publisher Annapurna Interactive was among those who enjoyed Barlow's Her Story and recently released the game's spiritual sequel, Telling Lies, on PC. Telling Lies has also garnered its share of praise and now it's time for the game to come to consoles.

For those who are unfamiliar with Telling Lies, this is an investigation-based narrative game that sees players rummaging through a laptop filled with stolen NSA data. They'll look through the stories of four characters over the course of two years and attempt to piece together a timeline of what's happened, ultimately arriving at the truth.

Telling Lies has earned acclaim for its story, as well as its performances. Lead actor Logan Marshall-Green has earned a voice acting nomination for both the BAFTAs and the Golden Joystick awards for his performance. The cast also features performances from Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishe and Angela Sarafyan.

Annapurna Interactive originally released Telling Lies on PC and iOS in 2019, but those waiting for the console release won't have to wait much longer. Telling Lies will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next Tuesday, April 28.