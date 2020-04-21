New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Telling Lies brings its story to consoles next week

Her Story spiritual sequel Telling Lies is making the jump to consoles and it'll be here next week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Creator Sam Barlow has made a name for himself with some incredible narrative-based tales. Publisher Annapurna Interactive was among those who enjoyed Barlow's Her Story and recently released the game's spiritual sequel, Telling Lies, on PC. Telling Lies has also garnered its share of praise and now it's time for the game to come to consoles.

For those who are unfamiliar with Telling Lies, this is an investigation-based narrative game that sees players rummaging through a laptop filled with stolen NSA data. They'll look through the stories of four characters over the course of two years and attempt to piece together a timeline of what's happened, ultimately arriving at the truth.

Telling Lies has earned acclaim for its story, as well as its performances. Lead actor Logan Marshall-Green has earned a voice acting nomination for both the BAFTAs and the Golden Joystick awards for his performance. The cast also features performances from Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishe and Angela Sarafyan.

Annapurna Interactive originally released Telling Lies on PC and iOS in 2019, but those waiting for the console release won't have to wait much longer. Telling Lies will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next Tuesday, April 28.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

