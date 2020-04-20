New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Evening Reading - April 20, 2020

It's that day, you guys! Here's a very special edition of Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
5

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's 4/20, my dudes!

Hope everyone had a safe and happy April 20th.

Oil crashes to negative prices

Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein may have cornered the market this afternoon.

Negative oil prices really make you wonder why they are still pumping at all.

Behold! The Karen Resistance!

This is the most Karen thing they could have tweeted.

ZeRo comes out of retirement for a Smash Ultimate WiFi tourney

Top 96 is not a bad placement out of 5000 players. ZeRo has announced that he plans on playing at Pound 2020 Online this weekend as well.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Your leading source for Canton, Ohio weather.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wonderful game

This game is so darn cute.

Don't be like this person

But be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on Twitch with Amazon Prime!

What if I just embedded a video of a snoring bunny rabbit?

It was super effective!

Jason Schreier heads to Bloomberg

Can't wait to play Prince of Persia on my Bloomberg Terminal!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola