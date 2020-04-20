Evening Reading - April 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's 4/20, my dudes!

he's blazed out of his goddamn mind rn pic.twitter.com/sPz3eVl29s — Janine Sataria 🌺 (@flaplette) April 17, 2020

Hope everyone had a safe and happy April 20th.

On 4/20 Oil is $0.69 a barrel. We did it folks. We did it. pic.twitter.com/rnzCXwKIoh — Duncan (@dunkman) April 20, 2020

Oil crashes to negative prices

Sure, I'll take some oil if they pay me https://t.co/DSVNAopqy1 — Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) April 20, 2020

Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein may have cornered the market this afternoon.

Can you store oil in the cloud? ☁️ — Piranha Plant Capital (@PiranhaCapital) April 20, 2020

Negative oil prices really make you wonder why they are still pumping at all.

store



the



oil



in



the



ground — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) April 20, 2020

Behold! The Karen Resistance!

Yes. The K-word is stronger than the n-word, at least currently. Misogyny and patriarchy has been around longer than slavery. Just don't use either, ok? pic.twitter.com/nZ6mTpf945 — EmillySwaven (@EmillySwaven) April 19, 2020

This is the most Karen thing they could have tweeted.

ZeRo comes out of retirement for a Smash Ultimate WiFi tourney

Top 96 is not a bad placement out of 5000 players. ZeRo has announced that he plans on playing at Pound 2020 Online this weekend as well.

I have some pretty cool news!



I’ll be entering online Pound this weekend AND also the major quarantine tournament the weekend after.



Looking for high level practice from anyone who’s playing very seriously and who play any characters starting tomorrow! Hit my line! — Tempo ZeRo (@zerowondering) April 21, 2020

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Your leading source for Canton, Ohio weather.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wonderful game

This game is so darn cute.

I WAS PLAYING THE INSTRUMENTS TO THEIR SINGING THEN THEY STOPPED. I GOT SAD CUZ I THOUGHT THEY WERE UPSET BY ME BUT-- #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/WKHa6HE0bu — driz (@ProbablyDriz) April 19, 2020

Don't be like this person

What if I just embedded a video of a snoring bunny rabbit?

I bring you a minute of snoring Bentley pic.twitter.com/v6aRCfKfeZ — Amanda-lorian (@amandavanhiel) April 20, 2020

It was super effective!

Jason Schreier heads to Bloomberg

It's true: At Bloomberg I will be remaking Prince of Persia — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 20, 2020

Can't wait to play Prince of Persia on my Bloomberg Terminal!

Lola wants to know the turnip prices. pic.twitter.com/3cAMkgdPca — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 20, 2020

