What time is the Travis Scott Fortnite Astronomical special event? Mark it on your schedule and set your alarms because Travis Scott's Astronomical Fortnite event is happening soon!

Fortnite is about to experience another major event, this time with Travis Scott. Known as the Fortnite Astronomical event, players will get the opportunity to hear a brand new track from the musician and producer, Travis Scott. This is a once in a life time event, so you won’t want to miss out on the start time.

What time is the Fortnite Astronomical event with Travis Scott

The Fortnite Astronomical event with Travis Scott begins on Thursday April 23, at 7PM EDT / 4PM PT. This is the first of a five-part concert that will span from April 23 to April 25. This is so that gamers from various timezones can tune in to hear the artist's latest creations.

For those that are in other continents and timezones, you check out the Fortnite site for a list of times shown in your local timezone. This will help you plan out which show you want to attend or even allow you to see an encore if you can’t get enough. The Fortnite site suggests players arrive roughly 30 minutes before the concert. This is to ensure you get a good spot and actually make it inside before the event kicks off.

Before all the fun of Astronomical begins, Travis Scott will be added to the Icon Series. There are outfits, emotes, and more cosmetic items to unlock from April 21. Players that tune in and see the performance will also receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two unique loading screens.

Travis Scott’s Astronomical Fortnite event will be another major jewel in the Fortnite crown. Previously, Fortnite also hosted a special Marshmello concert and has numerous crossover events between other major franchises. This event couldn’t come at a better time too, what with everyone stuck at home due to the ongoing pandemic. We could be entering a future where even more concerts are held within the safe confines of the Fortnite universe.

There’s not long now until the Fortnite Astronomical event kicks off. Make sure you check the above link to see a list of times to help work out which one is best for you. Stop by the Shacknews Fortnite page for more news and information on Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale game.