Super7 shows off new licensed figures from Alien to The Munsters Shacknews headed to New York Toy Fair 2020 to chat with Super7 about their upcoming wares, which ran the gamut from retro properties to modern cartoons and movies.

If you love collecting licensed toys, you're going to fall in love with everything Super7 had to showcase during New York Toy Fair 2020, which occurred earlier this year.

Shacknews spent some time with Brian Lew, Super7's online webstore manager, at New York Toy Fair earlier this year for a quick tour through their awesome booth. Inside the booth were a selection of new figures that hadn't even been finalized yet, as well as plenty of awesome artwork.

There were also plenty of Back to the Future figures, as well as a few figures from Alien, Beavis and Butthead, The Munsters, Toxic Crusader, Jim, and even the silent film classic Metropolis. Army of Darkness will soon be joining the company's sci-fi and horror collection as well, with Jem and the Holograms on their way soon.

The figures hadn't been approved for Jem figures just yet, but the hardbacks were – and they looked truly outrageous. The same could be said for many of the designs, but what the company has pending licensor approval, like An American Werewolf in London, look very promising.

The company started a collaboration with the Schultz estate in 2019, which allowed them to bring out a series of Peanuts figures. Those will be up for grabs soon enough, as will an adorable selection of Pee-Wee's Playhouse and The Nightmare Before Christmas toys with new sculpts, new artwork, and more.

Finally, for the cartoon lovers, SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are in the works as well, with a scattering of additional figures being worked on as we speak. There's a toy for just about everyone out there, whether you're into retro properties or modern characters and TV shows.

For plenty more coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.