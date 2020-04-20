Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition Xbox One X announced for June 2020 Unfortunately, you'll still be waiting until September 2020 for the actual Cyberpunk 2020 game to launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is assuredly one of the most anticipated games still (as of this writing) coming in 2020. CD Projekt Red is promising an enormous experience in their new project and everyone wants to see if they pull it off well. To that end, Microsoft is moving on getting players ready for the anticipated arrival with a newly announced Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition Xbox console set to arrive in June 2020.

Xbox announced the new limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X on the Xbox twitter and put up a placeholder page on the Xbox website on April 20, 2020. Coming sometime in June 2020, the Cyberpunk 2077 edition Xbox One X appears to feature a specially decorated Xbox One X console and controller, complete with a 1TB hard drive for storage. From the packaging, it also looks like it will contain something relating to the game, whether it’s an unlock of Cyberpunk 2077 when it finally arrives in September or maybe something more exclusive. Either way, you certainly won’t be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the console in June as it’s still currently slated for a September 17, 2020 release, even despite issues with COVID-19.

Straight from Night City to your living room 🌃



Get the ultra-rare Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle. Coming June 2020: https://t.co/1c2zcZfxb7 pic.twitter.com/FnUtAn1rgw — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2020

Many will remember that Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated for an April launch before being delayed back to September 2020, so it’s possible that the special edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X was already planned before the delay happened. Otherwise it’s curious that the special edition console would be launching ahead of the game, seemingly toting the game that doesn’t launch for another few months afterwards. Either way, it’s a good-looking console packed full of the gritty design that the game is set to feature when it finally comes out.

Whether you’re getting Cyberpunk 2077 on this console generation or not, it’s an interesting one to consider on the tail end of the Xbox One X era as Microsoft prepares to launch the Xbox Series X.