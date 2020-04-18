Watch the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 USRLG April Tournament here

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to kick off today at 2 PM ET with a very special Rocket League tournament. We have partnered with the USRLG and Shacknews Chatty community member ieGod to livestream the competition and even sweeten the pot for the winners. Please take a look.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 USRLG April Tournament ruleset:

Best of 3 games

Double Elimination Bracket

MMR balanced teams

Players on the winning team will each receive a $300 Amazon gift card

Thanks again to ieGod for organizing this competition!

We know that $900 isn't going to save the global economy alone, but it's a start. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet. Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.