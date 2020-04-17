Evening Reading - April 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Hide-N-Seek in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with Kit and Krysta
I love Nintendo Minute. Super nice folks.
Jason's thanks.png at Kotaku
Just finishing up one final story before they shut off my Kotaku account pic.twitter.com/z12bYrEhEJ— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 17, 2020
We wish Jason the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Reason #54330 that Japan is awesome
There’s a show called Japan Railway Journal on NHK World and it’s everything I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/WZRsBimVdF— Aram Jabbari (@aramjabbari) April 17, 2020
Japan's attention to detail when it comes to accessibility is truly amazing and inspiring.
Nirvana first played "Smells Like Teen Spirit" 19 years ago tonight
Then there are these jaboofers.
The video has been unlisted by SiriusXM. It's that bad. Total Jaboofers.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review - Victory Fanfare
- Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 to single-handedly revive the global economy starting this weekend
- Shack Chat: Is the Resident Evil 4 remaster/remake a good idea?
- Corona Relief Done Quick: The full schedule
- 7 more things you didn't know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- New Apple iPhone SE price, specs & release date announced
- Shacknews Dump - April 17, 2020
- This Seinfeld Game pitch is a Festivus for the rest of us
- SDCC 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
- Fortnite Chapter 2 reveals Cable, Psylocke, & Domino skins in new X-Force Bundle
- Unboxing & Review: Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes Deluxe Cabinet
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Who else wants Asif to revive Tony Hawk's Pro Skater? 😎#TheShacknewsDump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/hDEtcm0oTv— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 17, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Lola is the best dog. pic.twitter.com/QN9rOIszPp— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 17, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 17, 2020