Evening Reading - April 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hide-N-Seek in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with Kit and Krysta

I love Nintendo Minute. Super nice folks.

Jason's thanks.png at Kotaku

Just finishing up one final story before they shut off my Kotaku account pic.twitter.com/z12bYrEhEJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 17, 2020

We wish Jason the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Reason #54330 that Japan is awesome

There’s a show called Japan Railway Journal on NHK World and it’s everything I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/WZRsBimVdF — Aram Jabbari (@aramjabbari) April 17, 2020

Japan's attention to detail when it comes to accessibility is truly amazing and inspiring.

Nirvana first played "Smells Like Teen Spirit" 19 years ago tonight

Then there are these jaboofers.

The video has been unlisted by SiriusXM. It's that bad. Total Jaboofers.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog. pic.twitter.com/QN9rOIszPp — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 17, 2020

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.