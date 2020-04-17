Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 17: Steam Devolver Digital Sale

The last few weeks have been chock full of great games, but the major sales are starting to settle down a little bit. But there are still Spring Sales coming from Green Man Gaming, Gamersgate, and Origin, many of which have some big-time titles on sale. We've done our best to highlight the better ones, so if you're looking for deals on Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, and more, they should be easy enough to spot.

Steam is spotlighting a whole lot of indie games, including the very best from Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. There are also a handful of free games to claim, along with a couple of premium Overcooked 2 DLCs. If you don't own Overcooked 2, that's fine, because that game's on sale. And if you want something to play with the family, the Jackbox games are on sale across Steam, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and other outlets.

Lastly, we want to draw attention to the Epic Games Store's freebies for the week, led by Just Cause 4. We enjoyed Just Cause 4 quite a bit, going back to our original review, so we'd recommend grabbing it while it's totally free.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $7.69 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Sorcerer King: Rivals and Dead Man's Draw. Pay more than the average $10.36 for Galactic Civilizations III and the Crusade, Retribution, and Mega Events DLC packs. Pay $13 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins (w/Earth Rising expansion and soundtrack), Star Control I & II, Star Control III, the Galactic Civilizations III Intrigue Expansion DLC, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for The Darkness II, Sid Meier's Pirates, Carnival Games VR, and Spec Ops: The Line. Pay more than the average $13.37 for The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Pay $20 or more to also receive NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!

Steam