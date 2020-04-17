Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 17: Steam Devolver Digital Sale

The last few weeks have been chock full of great games, but the major sales are starting to settle down a little bit. But there are still Spring Sales coming from Green Man Gaming, Gamersgate, and Origin, many of which have some big-time titles on sale. We've done our best to highlight the better ones, so if you're looking for deals on Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, and more, they should be easy enough to spot.
Steam is spotlighting a whole lot of indie games, including the very best from Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. There are also a handful of free games to claim, along with a couple of premium Overcooked 2 DLCs. If you don't own Overcooked 2, that's fine, because that game's on sale. And if you want something to play with the family, the Jackbox games are on sale across Steam, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and other outlets.
Lastly, we want to draw attention to the Epic Games Store's freebies for the week, led by Just Cause 4. We enjoyed Just Cause 4 quite a bit, going back to our original review, so we'd recommend grabbing it while it's totally free.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $21.99 (26% off)
- Diablo III - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Just Cause 4 - FREE until 4/23
- Wheels of Aurelia - FREE until 4/23
- Kingdom: New Lands - $3.74 (75% off)
- GoNNER - $2.99 (70% off)
- Bad North - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tormentor x Punisher - $2.39 (70% off)
- Atomicrops - $13.49 (10% off)
Fanatical
Pay $7.69 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $34.37 (44% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
GamersGate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles Complete Edition [Steam] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Arizona Sunshine [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Darksiders III [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Quantum Break [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $29.30 (40% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $9.99 (75% off)
- The White Door - $2.79 (30% off)
- Mistover - $23.99 (20% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $13.39 (33% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam][Pre-order] - $9.50 (52% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $41.39 (31% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.82 (27% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $41.97 (65% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $18.47 (43% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $17.15 (47% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 [Steam] - $11.00 (56% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Sorcerer King: Rivals and Dead Man's Draw. Pay more than the average $10.36 for Galactic Civilizations III and the Crusade, Retribution, and Mega Events DLC packs. Pay $13 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins (w/Earth Rising expansion and soundtrack), Star Control I & II, Star Control III, the Galactic Civilizations III Intrigue Expansion DLC, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for The Darkness II, Sid Meier's Pirates, Carnival Games VR, and Spec Ops: The Line. Pay more than the average $13.37 for The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Pay $20 or more to also receive NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. These activate on Steam.
- Manual Samuel [Steam] - FREE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need For Speed Heat [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.79 (88% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Redux Bundle [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $59.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $19.99 (67% off)
- FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $5.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (40% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $11.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $20.00 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $13.19 (34% off)
Steam
- Gamecraft [Steam Early Access] - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/24 at 9AM PT)
- Polyball - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/1 at 10AM PT)
- Will Glow the Wisp - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/18 at 10AM PT)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Pre-order] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Publisher Weekend
- Devolver Bootleg - $2.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/19 at 1PM PT)
- Enter the Gungeon + Exit the Gungeon - $15.73 (37% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $6.74 (55% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $7.48 (81% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- LEGO Weekend Sale
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam LEGO Weekend Sale
- Raw Fury Spring Festival
- Night Call - $11.99 (40% off)
- Whispers of a Machine - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $3.74 (75% off)
- GoNNER - $2.99 (70% off)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tormentor x Punisher - $2.39 (70% off)
- More from the Raw Fury Spring Festival
- Jackbox Games Weekend Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Jackbox Sale
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/19 at 1PM PT)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/19 at 1PM PT)
- NASCAR Heat 4 - $12.60 (58% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/19 at 1PM PT)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls III - $9.99 (83% off)
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition - $48.14 (71% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2: Too Many Cooks DLC - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/21 at 10AM PT)
- Overcooked 2: Surf 'n' Turf DLC - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/21 at 10AM PT)
- Overcooked - $4.24 (75% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Arma 3 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $17.99 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 17: Steam Devolver Digital Sale