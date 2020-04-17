Ninjala has an open beta coming to Nintendo Switch in late April 2020 If you'd like to get a taste of GungHo Online's free-to-play ninja battle fest, Ninjala, you're in luck because an open beta is coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

Ninjala pretty much wowed a lot of people, us included, when it was first introduced for the Nintendo Switch, and now we’ll get to see more of what it’s about. GungHo Online has announced that an open beta for Ninjala is coming to the Nintendo Switch at the end of April 2020.

Developer GungHo Online announced the Ninjala open beta in a developer diary video posted on the Ninjala Youtube channel on April 16, 2020. In the video, Ninjala development leads Kazuki Morishita and Motoki Kaneda took viewers deep into the game modes and gameplay techniques players will be able to explore in Ninjala’s fast-paced and bubbly battles. At the end of the video, Morishita and Kaneda announced that Ninjala would be hosting an open beta on the Nintendo Switch beginning on April 28 and running through April 29, 2020. You can check out the full schedule of open beta test times on the Ninjala website or learn more about the beta from the developer diary video below.

Ninjala has looked quite fun since we first got to try back in previews in 2018, but the gum-chewing ninjutsu battle royale has come a long way for its official Nintendo Switch launch announcement which took place on the Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020 presentation. Set to launch in full as a free-to-play game on May 27, 2020, Ninjala is looking fun for a lot of the reasons we love battle royales and Splatoon. With a cute aesthetic, interesting array of ninja tools, gameplay, and techniques, and both battle royale and team modes to explore, Ninjala will be an interesting experience to kick off Summer 2020.

Be sure to check the schedule, figure out its relation to your time zone, and be ready to kick butt and chew bubblegum when Ninjala’s open beta kicks off at the end of this April.