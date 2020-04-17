Xur's location and wares for April 17, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur's location and pick up his latest wares for April 17, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone. That means it’s time for Xur to make his rounds. Whether you’re preparing for the upcoming Guardian Games, or just wanting to pick up some new items you don’t already have, knowing Xur’s location and wares is important information for Guardians to have.

Xur’s location and wares for April 17, 2020 - Destiny 2

This time around Xur can be found over in the Tower in the Hangar. As usual, players can find Xur starting at 1 p.m. EDT. He’ll stick around until the weekly reset at the start of the next week, so you’ve got all weekend to visit the Exotic merchant and pick up anything he’s offering at the moment.

Head to the Hangar in the Tower.

Speaking of what Xur’s offering, we’ve broken down his wares in the list below:

Knucklehead Exotic Hunter Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium Exotic Titan Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Crown of Tempests Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Not sure what you should buy from this week’s offering? We suggest going ahead and picking up any items that Xur has available if you don’t already have them in your Collections. It’s always handy to have any kind of armor or weapon that could end up buffed or useful down the road. As a living game, Destiny 2 is always changing and evolving, so you never know when Bungie might change something up. Being prepared will make things much easier in the long run.

If you’re running low on Legendary Shards, then you can also check out our handy guide on how to farm them. It’s recommended to gather at least a few hundred each week, which honestly shouldn’t be that difficult if you’re playing Destiny 2 on the regular. Of course, we’re always creating new coverage of the game’s upcoming events – including the Guardian Games, which are set to arrive in a couple of weeks.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for April 17, 2020, be sure to head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more helpful information.