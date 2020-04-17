Streets of Rage 4 launch date revealed in competitive Battle Mode trailer The latest Streets of Rage 4 trailer not only showed us how Battle Mode will let us beat up on our friends and foes, but also when we can do it with a confirmed launch date!

Anyone who grew up on Sega and/or loves a good brawler has probably been wondering when Streets of Rage 4 will launch. The game has already garnered a lot of love and admiration for its incredibly slick animation, solid brawling combat, and fantastic nods to the history of the franchise. Well, a recent new trailer from Dotemu not only showed us the new competitive Battle Mode, but also showed us when we’ll be able to jump into the action of Streets of Rage 4 this April.

Dotemu launched the new Streets of Rage 4 Battle Mode & Release Date trailer via the Dotemu YouTube channel on April 17, 2020. On April 30, 2020, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, players will be able to take up the roster of five fighters (including unlockable retro characters for a total of 17 fighters) against an army of familiar and new baddies - or each other! - in Streets of Rage 4. You can check out the new trailer just below.

The new Streets of Rage 4 Battle Mode, returning from previous Streets of Rage games, is also pretty notable. We mentioned in our PAX South 2020 preview when checking out then-new character addition Adam Hunter that each of the characters in Streets of Rage 4 plays significantly different, akin to a fighting game with combos and all. So the more competitive might be happy to know that Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games are adding a Battle Mode which will allow two to four fighters to duke it out in singular vs and team modes against one another. It looks pretty fun and versatile in its offerings on top of everything else Streets of Rage 4 is already offering.

April 30 isn’t far off, so get ready for the action on your console of choice when the game launches and Streets of Rage 4 makes its (hopefully) triumphant debut on all available systems.