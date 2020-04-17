Corona Relief Done Quick: The full schedule Games Done Quick is raising money this weekend to help Direct Relief fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Shacknews is here with the full Corona Relief Done Quick schedule.

The world has been turned upside-down over the last month. Everyone has been affected by the continuing spread of COVID-19 and the folks at Games Done Quick are no exception. The plan was to run Summer Games Done Quick in June, as normal, but the ongoing pandemic has resulted in the event being postponed. However, there will be speedrunning for charity and it's going down this weekend with Corona Relief Done Quick.

Corona Relief Done Quick will take place entirely online. All proceeds raised from the next three days will go directly to Direct Relief, the charity devoted to helping and improving the lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies. Shacknews is here with the full schedule, taken from the Games Done Quick website.

Corona Relief Done Quick Day 1 Schedule

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Countdown -- -- 20:00 9:00 AM Donkey Kong Country 101% - SNES V0oid 55:00 10:05 AM Shovel Knight: King of Cards Any% - PC davidtki 36:00 10:51 AM Sonic Mania Sonic & Tails Good Ending - PC Argick 1:00:00 12:01 PM Halo: Combat Evolved Legendary - PC Chronos_R 1:30:00 1:41 PM Kirby's Star Allies Guest Star: Mage Sisters - Switch LaurieDBunnykins 40:00 2:31 PM Bonus Game 1 - Celeste True Ending - PC TGH 1:02:00 3:45 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer Co-op - N64 spikevegeta, Phant 3:00:00 6:55 PM Dark Souls All Bosses - PC catalystz 1:35:00 8:40 PM Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Any% - PC ChaosDrifter 1:00:00 9:50 PM Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Any% (Dead on Arrival) - PC Mattmatt10111 40:00 10:40 PM Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Any% Normal - PS3 xShonnen 2:30:00 1:20 AM Alien: Isolation Any% CC Only - PC Nikoheart 35:00 2:05 AM Red Alliance Any% No Water Glitch Prologueless - PC hivemind514 25:00 2:40 AM Kirby's Dream Land Extra Mode - GB Darksol188 15:00 3:05 AM Sonic Robo Blast 2 Tails Any% - PC Cygnusx406 38:00 3:53 AM Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Any% - SMS Finalflame 30:00 4:35 AM Castlevania 2-Loop Race - NES 2snek, SBDWolf 30:00 5:15 AM Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse Trevor vs Sypha - NES Kutsu Shita 35:00

Corona Relief Done Quick Day 2 Schedule

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:00 AM Ninja Gaiden Any% - NES ShuriBear 15:00 6:27 AM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time Any% Hard Race - SNES Ceriel4, darkalexandr 23:00 7:00 AM Viewtiful Joe Any% Kids - GameCube Crab Milk Mickey 45:00 7:55 AM Super Meat Boy 106% - PC shredberg 1:35:00 9:40 AM Cuphead All Flags (1.1+) - PC Jason2890 42:00 10:34 AM Super Mario Sunshine 120 Shines Race - GameCube Paperario, SBlectric 3:15:00 2:14 PM Deux Ex vs. Deux Ex Human Revolution Bidwar Any% - PC Heinki 50:00 3:14 PM Final Doom Plutonia Nightmare - PC S6kana 1:10:00 4:34 PM Bonus Game 2 - Doom Eternal Any% - PC xamide 37:00 5:21 PM The*Bishi Bashi All Stages - Arcade billyjr82 30:00 6:01 PM Pump It Up Dance Rhythm Game - Arcade happyf33tz 1:00:00 7:11 PM Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED Coda All Zones - PC SpootyBiscuit 22:00 7:43 PM Resident Evil 7 New Game + Any% - PS4 LPsoldier0303 1:35:00 9:28 PM Mirror's Edge Any% - PC Voetiem 36:00 10:14 PM Antichamber 120 Signs - PC Voetiem 16:00 10:42 PM NieR: Automata [A] Ending Any% Normal Difficulty - PC Danflesh 1:30:00 12:22 AM Vectronom All Pickups - PC badBlackShark 25:00 1:04 PM Metroid Any% - NES CHX42 15:00 1:29 AM Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD All Goals (No DLC) - PC Biglaw 24:00 2:03 AM Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 2 Ripto's Rage Any% - PC Zic3 40:00 2:53 AM Mighty Gunvolt Burst Any% Normal, Call - Switch KiwamiZX 40:00 3:43 AM Mega Man 9 Any% - Wii HJA 40:00 4:33 AM Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Any% Current Patch - PC SeriouslySurly 26:00 5:09 AM Pokemon Sword Any% - Switch Etchy 4:25:00

Corona Relief Done Quick Day 3 Schedule

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 9:44 AM Ori and the Will of the Wisps Any% (Easy) - PC Vulajin 36:00 10:32 AM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past All Dungeons Race - SNES Andy, apathyduck 1:15:00 1:22 PM Bonus Game 3 - Super Mario Odyssey World Peace - Switch Dangers 1:17:00 2:49 PM Super Metroid 100% - SNES ShinyZeni 1:20:00 4:19 PM Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Critical Mode Any% - PS4 ninten866 3:00:00 7:44 PM Finale -- -- --

The weekend will be filled with classic games, but there are also a couple of very recent releases that will be featured. This will be the GDQ debut of Doom Eternal and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, both of which released back in March. It'll also be the first time that a Games Done Quick wraps up with a Kingdom Hearts title, changing things up from previous events where a GDQ week would sometimes close with sister series Final Fantasy.

Corona Relief Done Quick will run through Sunday, April 19. Meanwhile, Summer Games Done Quick will now run from August 16-23 from Bloomington, MN, assuming the current conditions allow for it to take place.