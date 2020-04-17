Corona Relief Done Quick: The full schedule
Games Done Quick is raising money this weekend to help Direct Relief fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Shacknews is here with the full Corona Relief Done Quick schedule.
The world has been turned upside-down over the last month. Everyone has been affected by the continuing spread of COVID-19 and the folks at Games Done Quick are no exception. The plan was to run Summer Games Done Quick in June, as normal, but the ongoing pandemic has resulted in the event being postponed. However, there will be speedrunning for charity and it's going down this weekend with Corona Relief Done Quick.
Corona Relief Done Quick will take place entirely online. All proceeds raised from the next three days will go directly to Direct Relief, the charity devoted to helping and improving the lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies. Shacknews is here with the full schedule, taken from the Games Done Quick website.
Corona Relief Done Quick Day 1 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:30 AM
|Countdown
|--
|--
|20:00
|9:00 AM
|Donkey Kong Country
|101% - SNES
|V0oid
|55:00
|10:05 AM
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Any% - PC
|davidtki
|36:00
|10:51 AM
|Sonic Mania
|Sonic & Tails Good Ending - PC
|Argick
|1:00:00
|12:01 PM
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Legendary - PC
|Chronos_R
|1:30:00
|1:41 PM
|Kirby's Star Allies
|Guest Star: Mage Sisters - Switch
|LaurieDBunnykins
|40:00
|2:31 PM
|Bonus Game 1 - Celeste
|True Ending - PC
|TGH
|1:02:00
|3:45 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Randomizer Co-op - N64
|spikevegeta, Phant
|3:00:00
|6:55 PM
|Dark Souls
|All Bosses - PC
|catalystz
|1:35:00
|8:40 PM
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|Any% - PC
|ChaosDrifter
|1:00:00
|9:50 PM
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Any% (Dead on Arrival) - PC
|Mattmatt10111
|40:00
|10:40 PM
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Any% Normal - PS3
|xShonnen
|2:30:00
|1:20 AM
|Alien: Isolation
|Any% CC Only - PC
|Nikoheart
|35:00
|2:05 AM
|Red Alliance
|Any% No Water Glitch Prologueless - PC
|hivemind514
|25:00
|2:40 AM
|Kirby's Dream Land
|Extra Mode - GB
|Darksol188
|15:00
|3:05 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Tails Any% - PC
|Cygnusx406
|38:00
|3:53 AM
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Any% - SMS
|Finalflame
|30:00
|4:35 AM
|Castlevania
|2-Loop Race - NES
|2snek, SBDWolf
|30:00
|5:15 AM
|Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
|Trevor vs Sypha - NES
|Kutsu Shita
|35:00
Corona Relief Done Quick Day 2 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:00 AM
|Ninja Gaiden
|Any% - NES
|ShuriBear
|15:00
|6:27 AM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time
|Any% Hard Race - SNES
|Ceriel4, darkalexandr
|23:00
|7:00 AM
|Viewtiful Joe
|Any% Kids - GameCube
|Crab Milk Mickey
|45:00
|7:55 AM
|Super Meat Boy
|106% - PC
|shredberg
|1:35:00
|9:40 AM
|Cuphead
|All Flags (1.1+) - PC
|Jason2890
|42:00
|10:34 AM
|Super Mario Sunshine
|120 Shines Race - GameCube
|Paperario, SBlectric
|3:15:00
|2:14 PM
|Deux Ex vs. Deux Ex Human Revolution Bidwar
|Any% - PC
|Heinki
|50:00
|3:14 PM
|Final Doom
|Plutonia Nightmare - PC
|S6kana
|1:10:00
|4:34 PM
|Bonus Game 2 - Doom Eternal
|Any% - PC
|xamide
|37:00
|5:21 PM
|The*Bishi Bashi
|All Stages - Arcade
|billyjr82
|30:00
|6:01 PM
|Pump It Up
|Dance Rhythm Game - Arcade
|happyf33tz
|1:00:00
|7:11 PM
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
|Coda All Zones - PC
|SpootyBiscuit
|22:00
|7:43 PM
|Resident Evil 7
|New Game + Any% - PS4
|LPsoldier0303
|1:35:00
|9:28 PM
|Mirror's Edge
|Any% - PC
|Voetiem
|36:00
|10:14 PM
|Antichamber
|120 Signs - PC
|Voetiem
|16:00
|10:42 PM
|NieR: Automata
|[A] Ending Any% Normal Difficulty - PC
|Danflesh
|1:30:00
|12:22 AM
|Vectronom
|All Pickups - PC
|badBlackShark
|25:00
|1:04 PM
|Metroid
|Any% - NES
|CHX42
|15:00
|1:29 AM
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD
|All Goals (No DLC) - PC
|Biglaw
|24:00
|2:03 AM
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 2 Ripto's Rage
|Any% - PC
|Zic3
|40:00
|2:53 AM
|Mighty Gunvolt Burst
|Any% Normal, Call - Switch
|KiwamiZX
|40:00
|3:43 AM
|Mega Man 9
|Any% - Wii
|HJA
|40:00
|4:33 AM
|Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
|Any% Current Patch - PC
|SeriouslySurly
|26:00
|5:09 AM
|Pokemon Sword
|Any% - Switch
|Etchy
|4:25:00
Corona Relief Done Quick Day 3 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|9:44 AM
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Any% (Easy) - PC
|Vulajin
|36:00
|10:32 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|All Dungeons Race - SNES
|Andy, apathyduck
|1:15:00
|1:22 PM
|Bonus Game 3 - Super Mario Odyssey
|World Peace - Switch
|Dangers
|1:17:00
|2:49 PM
|Super Metroid
|100% - SNES
|ShinyZeni
|1:20:00
|4:19 PM
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|Critical Mode Any% - PS4
|ninten866
|3:00:00
|7:44 PM
|Finale
|--
|--
|--
The weekend will be filled with classic games, but there are also a couple of very recent releases that will be featured. This will be the GDQ debut of Doom Eternal and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, both of which released back in March. It'll also be the first time that a Games Done Quick wraps up with a Kingdom Hearts title, changing things up from previous events where a GDQ week would sometimes close with sister series Final Fantasy.
Corona Relief Done Quick will run through Sunday, April 19. Meanwhile, Summer Games Done Quick will now run from August 16-23 from Bloomington, MN, assuming the current conditions allow for it to take place.
