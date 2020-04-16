Evening Reading - April 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Music is good

Great song.

Quality Internet video content

We out here vibin’ to this classic. Also that Lauryn Hill verse still🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6FuLDgUPos — hugorug (@hugorug) April 16, 2020

We need more of this combo of Piranha Plant and Lauryn Hill.

China says GDP fell by 6.8% in the Q1 2020 as COVID-19 pandemic began

That's if you believe the numbers provided by the Chinese government.

Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir shows promise in Phase 3 trial

This Remdesivir Phase 3 trial may the tipping point in our global battle against COVID-19. Praise Jah!

The early results are promising for this University of Chicago drug trial. This could be a great asset in the battle against COVID-19. Stonks went up on the news.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.