How to link Riot Account to Twitch A step-by-step process for linking your Riot account to your Twitch account to receive special drops.

There are all sorts of benefits to linking your Riot account to your Twitch account. Whenever Twitch and Riot have a special event going on, you’ll be able to unlock cool items and rewards. But right now, the main reason you want to do it is for a chance at accessing Valorant.

How to link Riot account to Twitch account

The process of linking a Riot account to a Twitch account is exceptionally easy. The whole process is handled directly through Twitch and is but a few button presses. You will first need to ensure you have both a Riot Games account and a Twitch account, so sign up for one or the other if you haven’t already.

Once that's done, you can use this Riot Connection link to go directly to the linking area. However, these are the exact steps you can follow if for some reason that link isn't working as intended:

Log in to your Riot Games account Sign in to your Twitch account On Twitch, click your profile in the top-right Select Settings Go to Connections Find Riot Games and click Connect Authorize the connection

After linking your Riot account to Twitch, you can sit back and enjoy some streams or dive into the game (if you're lucky enough to have access).

At this point, your Riot Games account and Twitch account will be linked. From here on out, any Valorant beta stream you watch (that is marked as a Twitch Drops Enabled stream), has a chance of rewarding you with a Valorant beta key.

For those that are linking their Riot account to Twitch after the beta period has ended, do not despair. There are still likely a whole lot of good reasons to link the two. In our highly connected world, the more connected everything is the stronger the network. Just make sure you’ve taken the necessary steps to secure your accounts – such as activating two-factor authentication where possible.

With your Riot account and Twitch account linked, you will now be able to receive Riot Games-specific Twitch Drops. For more on Riot Games’ first FPS, check out the Valorant page where you can find Agent guides and the latest news.