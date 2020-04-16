Unboxing & Review: Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes Deluxe Cabinet Watch as we unpack, set up, and evaluate one of Arcade 1Up's latest cabinets.

Arcade1Up has built a reputation for putting out high-quality arcade cabinets for those not looking to drop a fortune on cabinets. Marvel Comics recently celebrated its 80 year anniversary. To celebrate, Arcade1Up released a Marvel Superheroes Deluxe Cabinet modeled after the popular cabinet from the mid-'90s. We unboxed the arcade cabinet and gave it a spin to see how it stacks up.

Greg Burke, our illustrious Video Editor and '90s nostalgia aficionado unboxed the new cabinet and reviewed in the video below. The Marvel Superheroes Deluxe Cabinet is a celebration of some of the comic book titan’s most popular arcade titles and features The Punisher, Marvel Superheroes, and X-Men: Children of The Atom. This 3-in-1 cabinet features a riser that owners can customize.

After completely setting up the cabinet, Greg states that it took roughly three hours to build from unboxing to finish. Once the cabinet is set up, we get to see it in its full glory. The side panels are primarily black, featuring comic book style artwork of Thanos and the Infinity Stones. Some of the highlights of Greg’s review include the use of stereo speakers, the light-up marquee, and the riser.

For a full breakdown of Arcade1Up’s Marvel Superheroes Deluxe Cabinet, check out the video above. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more unboxings and reviews.