Guardian Games kicks off in Destiny 2 next week Prove your class is the greatest of the three in Destiny 2's newest event, the Guardian Games.

The first ever Guardian Games is coming to Destiny 2. To celebrate the differences between the classes, Zavala and everyone’s favorite space grandma, Eva Levante, are putting on a competition to see which one is truly the greatest.

The Guardian Games will start on Tuesday, April 21 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. There will be a system update scheduled that day, so make sure your game is updated before trying to login. The event will conclude on May 12, giving players three weeks of competition.

Every day, Guardians will meet with Eva and Zavala to receive a set of daily challenges. Completing these tasks rewards points for your chosen class. Every day, your class’ Bond, Cloak, or Mark will update to reflect your entire class’ standing. The best performing class will have their item highlighted with gold, the second best with silver, and the losers with bronze. Each day represents a new chance to shift the balance.

At the end of the competition, these metallic highlights will be locked, forever reflecting the standing of your collective class.

Depending on your class' placement, your class item will change its metallic properties.

In Bungie’s latest TWAB, Community Manager Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, pointed out that there will be in effect a weighted system. Because there are vastly more Hunters than there are Warlocks and Titans, each point earned by a Hunter will be worth slightly less.

But it wouldn’t be a competition if there weren’t prizes to be won. Other than your metallurgical class item, players can also earn a class-themed Ghost shell and a new Exotic Machine Gun, the Heir Apparent. Eververse will also be offering a Finisher for Silver only with every other item available for Bright Dust. Thankfully, Bright Dust will be available through all Guardian Games bounties.

Players can learn more about the Guardian Games on the Bungie website. For ongoing coverage of this new event, and all future events, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide.