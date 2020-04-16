New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Let's play Red Dead Redemption 2 - Part 4

Join us for more adventures with Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as we stream Red Dead Redemption 2.
Bill Lavoy
1

Greetings, travelers, and welcome to another Red Dead Redemption 2 steam where we tackle the story mode from start to finish. We’re still in Horseshoe Overlook and will be for some time, but we’re starting to make some good progress with camp upgrades and story missions.

The action kicks off at 4 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s there that we’ll continue the epic journey of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. We still need lots of money to buy all the guns and camp upgrades we’re eyeing, and we could use a big hunting trip to craft some new clothes. Eventually, we’ll even need a better horse. So much to do that we’ll undoubtedly have a packed stream.

For those that stop by and watch the stream, we appreciate your support, be it a silent view or keeping us company in the chat. If you’re not following the channel, please consider doing so, and if you have a Twitch Prime subscription to share, we’d appreciate you using it on us if you feel we’re worth. We have a guide to help you connect your Amazon Prime account to Twitch so you can access your free Twitch Prime subscription.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

