First Observer: System Redux trailer shows off augmented visuals This newly-enhanced version of Observer is making its way to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 with plenty of reasons to return or check it out for the first time.

Bloober Team just debuted the first next-gen look at its upcoming next-gen version of cyberpunk thrilled Observer.

Observer: System Redux, as the studio previously teased will feature upgraded visuals, gameplay, and story meant to shine on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There's also a new trailer to go with it that shows you pretty much everything you need to know.

It looks great, from this early footage. It's said to offer players "expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory,” according to Bloober Team.

The original game first debuted in 2017 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Mac with a Switch port that appeared in 2019.

If you haven't played Observer yet, you may as well wait for the new remastered version to jump in. But it's absolutely worth waiting on. If you need further convincing, our own Chris Jarrard awarded it a 9 out of 10 in his review. Here's what he thought about the game.

">OBSERVER_ is a superior, more frightening take on the experience we glimpsed from Westwood Studios’ Blade Runner adaptation back in 1997. Outstanding level design and a perfectly paced nightmare make for one of the best adventure titles I’ve ever played. You will feel a sense of cybernetic dread that has been missing since your last run in with Shodan. This is a must play for fans of the genre or anyone looking for a solid scare. 9/10 tears in the rain - would mindjack these people again."

Observer: System Redux is expected to launch during late 2020.