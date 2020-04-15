Stardew Valley Switch physical release could be on the way Get ready to take your favorite farm sim with you on the go with a potential physical release for Stardew Valley that may be in the works.

Stardew Valley is available on just about every platform you could imagine. But there's one thing it's missing: a physical version of the game's Nintendo Switch edition. Japanese gamers already got one back in January 2019, but Western gamers unfortunately missed out.

Now, an errant comment from Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone on Twitter has fans guessing that a physical Switch edition could indeed be in the works. A fan asked Barone directly if there was "any chance" a physical release could come one day, and Barone's reply was "Yes there is a good chance..."

The ellipses say it all here, folks. It definitely appears that we might be getting the physical version in the near future. But while you've had to wait to get one this whole time, you've always been able to just secure the Japanese version, given that Stardew Valley on Switch in Japan is region-free. You can play it with an English language option as well, so it'd be playable either way. But it would be nice to not have to import just so you can have a physical cartridge, of course. No one is denying that.

Yes there is a good chance... — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 15, 2020

There hasn't been any sort of official announcement or anything beyond this tweet, however, so it's best not to get your hopes up just yet and then find yourself disappointed later. If you're really jonesing for that cart, though, you might want to place an order for the Japanese import. It can take so long to

We'll have to see what happens. Right now though, you can get Stardew Valley on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and even PS Vita as well as mobile devices. Really, just take your pick.