Evening Reading - April 14, 2020

Evening Reading

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game

I miss Scrubs.

This is cool.

pic.twitter.com/qmqTJU1yBB — Out Of Context Animal Crossing (@OoCAnimalCross) April 13, 2020

Interesting.

Meteor shower tonight. Maybe things are getting better after all. pic.twitter.com/A5EN7wS59G — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 15, 2020

Reggie is the man.

Shackers trying to get to @skankcore’s island to sell turnips: pic.twitter.com/FKpVpzIaVh — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 14, 2020

Turnips!

Stonks!

Thanks, WatcherXP!

I now have a briefcase room full of money.

Look at these dogs

Dreamin' puppy smiles and toe beans. pic.twitter.com/gc2xixtrQk — WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) April 14, 2020

Will's new puppy is totally adorable.

I know that feel.

Cat vs Dog challenge pic.twitter.com/bqLXCnJSv3 — BlackHalt (@BlackHalt) April 12, 2020

Delta changes boarding procedures

Delta Airlines is temporarily changing how people board; travelers whose seats are in the last row will board first, with the process continuing row-by-row to the front to minimize interactions. First and business class can board when they want, but are encouraged to wait. pic.twitter.com/0TtVnyEASj — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) April 13, 2020

This is how it should have always worked.

Zero mains Little Mac in a series of online tourney wins

I love to see Little Mac win in Smash Utlimate.

The Valve Index rose 30% today on news that the #HalfLifeAlyx non-VR mod is trash. — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) April 15, 2020

April 14, 2020

IMPORTANT INTERNET VIDEO CONTENT pic.twitter.com/ttT3lbP0QR — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020

What are you up to tonight?