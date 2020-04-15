Evening Reading - April 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game
Epiphany toilet pic.twitter.com/t8YOAHsgIt— André Segers (@AndreSegers) April 14, 2020
I miss Scrubs.
なつかしの ジョウトちほうへ・・・！！ ▼#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #ポケモン pic.twitter.com/KxS1qadBsK— ヒノッチ (@hinopika) April 14, 2020
This is cool.
April 13, 2020
Interesting.
Meteor shower tonight. Maybe things are getting better after all. pic.twitter.com/A5EN7wS59G— Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 15, 2020
Reggie is the man.
Shackers trying to get to @skankcore’s island to sell turnips: pic.twitter.com/FKpVpzIaVh— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 14, 2020
Turnips!
Thanks @_Duhstee_ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3aoylMsd2c— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
Stonks!
Thanks for the briefcase, @watcher95! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ebcztGXG8s— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
Thanks, WatcherXP!
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3YdGW570Hn— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
I now have a briefcase room full of money.
Look at these dogs
Dreamin' puppy smiles and toe beans. pic.twitter.com/gc2xixtrQk— WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) April 14, 2020
Will's new puppy is totally adorable.
April 14, 2020
I know that feel.
Cat vs Dog challenge pic.twitter.com/bqLXCnJSv3— BlackHalt (@BlackHalt) April 12, 2020
Delta changes boarding procedures
Delta Airlines is temporarily changing how people board; travelers whose seats are in the last row will board first, with the process continuing row-by-row to the front to minimize interactions. First and business class can board when they want, but are encouraged to wait. pic.twitter.com/0TtVnyEASj— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) April 13, 2020
This is how it should have always worked.
Zero mains Little Mac in a series of online tourney wins
I love to see Little Mac win in Smash Utlimate.
The Valve Index rose 30% today on news that the #HalfLifeAlyx non-VR mod is trash.— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) April 15, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 14, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
IMPORTANT INTERNET VIDEO CONTENT pic.twitter.com/ttT3lbP0QR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
