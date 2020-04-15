New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 14, 2020

It's late night in America. Take a look at this here Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game

I miss Scrubs.

This is cool.

Interesting.

Reggie is the man.

Turnips!

Stonks!

Thanks, WatcherXP!

I now have a briefcase room full of money. 

Look at these dogs

Will's new puppy is totally adorable.

I know that feel.

Delta changes boarding procedures

This is how it should have always worked.

Zero mains Little Mac in a series of online tourney wins

I love to see Little Mac win in Smash Utlimate.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 14, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola