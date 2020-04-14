Remnant: From the Ashes dives into Swamps of Corsus DLC in two weeks Remnant players have risen from the ashes. Now they'll dive into the ooze with the Swamps of Corsus DLC, coming to Steam in two weeks.

Perfect World and Gunfire Games are ready to expand the world of Remnant: From the Ashes. The game is now set to get a new batch of DLC, as players prepare to explore the Swamps of Corsus. And for anyone who thinks the game was difficult before, it's about to get a whole lot tougher with the introduction of even stricter roguelike elements.

Swamps of Corsus adds to the Remnant world with new side dungeons, new bosses and enemies, new weapons, and all-new story content to explore. But Gunfire Games isn't making this easy for those who truly want a challenge. The new DLC will also introduce a new Survival Mode, which further iterates on Remnant's Hardcore Mode. Players will start with only a pistol and scrap before traveling randomly through corrupted World Stones, facing down a multitude of enemies and difficult boss battles. You'll earn upgraded rewards as you go, but if you die, that's the end and it's time to start over. Hopefully, you can pick up on any of the 50 new armor skins over the course of your journey. The Remnant website has some more details on this roguelike mode, for those who are interested.

Swamps of Corsus further builds on what was already the Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019. For those who have yet to discover it, Perfect World wants to make things a little easier by bundling everything together in a neat $44.99 package. Those who already have the game and want the DLC by itself can pick it up for $9.99 a la carte.

Remnant's Swamps of Corsus DLC hits Steam on April 28. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get the DLC later in the year.