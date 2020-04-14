Assassin's Creed 2 is free on the Ubisoft store for a limited time Snag a stealthy treat to play while social distancing, then keep it in your game collection for good.

It's a great time to tackle your game backlog. There's a lot of downtime for many of us as we practice social distancing, and everyone loves a free game. A free Assassin's Creed title? Even better.

The PC version of Assassin's Creed 2 is available for free right now to download and keep via the Ubisoft uPlay service. It's up for grabs right now for a limited time, so if you want to add a copy to your collection, you should go ahead and snag it.

This is a global offer that extends to players in all territories, so even if you aren't in the US, you can still get in on the deal. There's also a series of discounts in the mix for games like Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

It's been 11 years since Assassin's Creed 2 finally hit store shelves, and it introduced the new protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze as he made his way across Renaissance Italy for a whole new storyline. Though honestly we're still missing Altair.

Be sure to let us know if you end up picking up this free game and playing through it. We're in for a bit of a dry spell with new game releases for the foreseeable future for a bit, unfortuunately, so make sure to get all the free games you can.