2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Assassin's Creed 2 is free on the Ubisoft store for a limited time

Snag a stealthy treat to play while social distancing, then keep it in your game collection for good.
Brittany Vincent
1

It's a great time to tackle your game backlog. There's a lot of downtime for many of us as we practice social distancing, and everyone loves a free game. A free Assassin's Creed title? Even better.

The PC version of Assassin's Creed 2 is available for free right now to download and keep via the Ubisoft uPlay service. It's up for grabs right now for a limited time, so if you want to add a copy to your collection, you should go ahead and snag it.

This is a global offer that extends to players in all territories, so even if you aren't in the US, you can still get in on the deal. There's also a series of discounts in the mix for games like Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

It's been 11 years since Assassin's Creed 2 finally hit store shelves, and it introduced the new protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze as he made his way across Renaissance Italy for a whole new storyline. Though honestly we're still missing Altair.

Be sure to let us know if you end up picking up this free game and playing through it. We're in for a bit of a dry spell with new game releases for the foreseeable future for a bit, unfortuunately, so make sure to get all the free games you can. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

