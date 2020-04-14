New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Nintendo Labo kits are $20 apiece today only at Best Buy

This is the cheapest you've ever been able to snag a Labo kit, and the clearance sale is going on for today only.

Brittany Vincent
1

If you haven't yet picked up a Nintendo Labo kit, today's your lucky day. For one day only, Best Buy is running its Labo kits for just $20, the cheapest these creative cardboard kits have ever been.

Buyers in the US can pick up every single set right now for less than two of the regularly-priced kits. You can pick up the Variety, Robot, Vehicle, and VR kits, which are all currently still in stock if you head over to Best Buy's online storefront.

Be sure to snap up as many as you're interested in for now, though, because they'll probably fly off the proverbial shelves just like the Switch has as of late – those things are still super hard to get, of course. 

I reviewed the Nintendo Labo's first kit, which I awarded an 8 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"Nintendo Labo isn't perfect, but it's certainly on the right track, especially when it comes to getting kids interested in coding and science. Adults will breeze through some of the projects, but others are ridiculously challenging and can take up most of the day, which means you definitely get your money's worth with both sets. Kids who can stay on task will get to play with their own custom creations, and parents can be happy that their children are learning important skills along the way."

Be sure to grab one of the sets, which should make an awesome hobby for putting together while we're all sitting at home.

