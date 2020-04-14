How to use Manuscripts - Final Fantasy 7 Remake Not sure how to use Manuscripts in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Here's what you need to know.

Manuscripts are a vital item in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and something that you can easily miss if you aren’t careful. Once you do start obtaining these key items, it might be a bit confusing when you try to activate them. Thankfully, we can help, and we’ve put together this handy guide to walk you through how to use Manuscripts and unlock more Skill Points for Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith.

How to use Manuscripts

As we stated above, Manuscripts are an important item that you can come across in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While they aren’t extremely important for easy or even normal difficulties, those planning to play through the game on hard to complete all of the trophy challenges will find themselves wanting to make use of these handy books.

You can purchase some Manuscripts from the Moogle Emporium in the Sector 5 Slums.

While there are a multitude of ways to obtain Manuscripts, you won’t actually need to worry about using them, as the buffs that they provide are automatically unlocked when you attain them. This means that any additional Skill Points that are rewarded for each Manuscript you purchase or are rewarded with will automatically be tied to the various weapons you have unlocked for the character that the Manuscript corresponds to.

As such, it’s very easy to just obtain these key items and then forget about them. If you’re struggling to get more Manuscripts, then make sure you check in with Moggle at the Moogle Emporium. He’ll allow you to purchase a few of these handy books for an appropriate sum of Moogle Medals. You’ll also unlock new Manuscripts as a reward for completing some side quests, like the Corneo’s Secret Stash quest that is given to you in Chapter 14. If you’re playing through the game on hard, then you can also unlock new Manuscripts from defeating bosses and progressing through the game.

Now that you know how to use Manuscripts, be sure to check out the rest of our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide for even more handy information.