Arc System Works launches Guilty Gear Strive character guides alongside beta If you're getting ready for the Guilty Gear Strive closed beta or just want to brush up on characters and what they can do later this year, Arc System Works is launching handy starter guides.

The Guilty Gear Strive closed beta isn’t far off now, and we’ll be throwing down in the latest gorgeous fighting game efforts from Arc System Works soon. However, with no practice mode, it could be hard to figure out what the characters can do right away. With that in mind, ArcSys has launched some neat starter guide to give players an idea of what they’re in for with each character in Guilty Gear Strive.

Arc System Works started launching Guilty Gear Strive Starter Guides on the Arc System Works YouTube channel starting with Sol and Ky guides on April 13, 2020. The guides take players inside the complete movelist of each character with each guide, as well as showing a little bit about their strengths, what kind of playstyle they have, and what they are capable of when you put it all together. It even features all of the movement and button inputs for the moves so you know what you need to do to pull off the character’s tricks. You can check out the Starter Guide for Sol Badguy just below.

The character Starter Guides are rolling out likely to aid players as they jump into the Guilty Gear Strive closed beta, which is also set to take place this week. Running from April 16 to April 19, 2020, players will be able to take part in online matchmaking and vs computer modes. Unfortunately, that doesn’t allow for practice which would let players to test out moves and inputs, so these Starter Guides are a good opportunity to eye character movelists, see the moves in action, and understand how the characters work. Guilty Gear has always been a series with a bit of a high barrier of entry when it comes to accessibility, so it’s nice to see Arc System Works put the effort into making Strive more inviting to all players.

Guilty Gear Strive is still on track for late 2020 with Bandai Namco taking up publishing duties in some areas and is easily one of the most anticipated games of the 2020 video game calendar. If you’ve got a key to play in the upcoming closed beta, then brush up on your characters with Arc’s guides and get ready to rock on April 16.