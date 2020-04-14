The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope trailer shows off first footage The chilling new installment in the horror adventure game series looks to be more disturbing than the last.

The latest entry in Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology is poised to scare the living daylights out of you, and it very well should. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second installment beyond The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and it's headed for release this summer.

"We’re really excited to talk more about Little Hope!" said Supermassive Games CEO and The Dark Pictures Anthology executive producer Pete Samuels. "As the second chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope is an all new and disturbing story for players to experience. Whether they are playing alone or with friends we can’t wait for players to get their hands on the Little Hope this summer."

Players will follow four college students and their professor, who become trapped by a strange fog in the town of Little Hope. While looking for a way out, they must work to unravel the mysteries behind the town's occult past and a series of haunting shadows that come to them from beyond the grave.

The Curator will make a return to offer guidance for players by way of hints, and Shared Story and Movie Night modes will be available as well. It looks like this new cast will be a sight different than the folks we met in the last game, and as such this story looks like it should be a fun excursion for anyone who loves chills and thrills. Check out the first new footage in the trailer below.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this summer as previously mentioned, but there isn't a concrete release date just yet. We'll let you know when there is.