Call of Duty: Warzone gets limited-time snipers & shotguns mode It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new limited-time Trios option that will favor extreme short and long-range combat with the Scopes and Scatter Guns mode.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, a good shot or a close encounter with the right rifle or shotgun can make all the difference, so what if those were your only options? This week in Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, players can go short or long with the shotgun and sniper rifle-centered limited-time Scopes and Scatter Guns mode in Trios.

Activision and Infinity Ward announced the shotgun and sniper focused Scopes and Scatter Guns mode in an Activision blog post on April 13, 2020. For a limited time, players will be able to take part in the special mode in Trios in which only shotguns, sniper rifles, and marksman rifles will be available to loot in the Warzone battlefield. Whether you’re the type to hug a small space and engage in close-quarters or zero in on an enemy from afar, Scopes and Scatter Guns will make sure those are the only two options you and your opponents have.

Inside or outside, Call of Duty: Warzone's Scopes and Scatter Guns mode is going to be a paradise of longshots and extreme close encounters.

It’s an interesting mode for sure considering sniper rifles are already a pretty relevant weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone anyways, but it’s good to see Activision and Infinity Ward playing with some limited-time fun. It’s even better that normal Trios mode is back in after they removed the mode to replace it with Quads briefly. With Quads, Trios, Solos, and the new Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios mode, there’s quite a few ways to enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone right now as Season 3 kicks off. It’s even nicer considering Activision just recently announced that the game passed over 50 million players worldwide.

Are you more of a shotgun or sniper rifle-favoring player in Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you going to be taking part in the new limited-time mode? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.