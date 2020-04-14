Grounded single-player gets lengthy 21 minute showcase video 'A lot of things change depending on single and multiplayer, but the entire game is definitely playable in single-player.'

One of the coolest things about Grounded is that even though it seems to be a very much cooperative survival experience, there is a story campaign, and the game can be done in single-player. Recently Grounded Director Adam Brennecke got together with Xbox for an extensive look at single-player gameplay in Grounded to demonstrate just how much you can accomplish on your own in the game’s vast world.

Xbox launched a deep dive into Grounded single-player gameplay in a video on Xbox’s YouTube Channel on April 13, 2020. The 21-minute-long video with Adam Brennecke and the Xbox crew showed off some base-building, hunting, resource gathering, and a few more fun aspects of the game, all done in a single-player setting. Throughout the video, Brennecke shares and stresses that Grounded is entirely an experience that can be done in solo, and some things will even change based on single-player and multiplayer experiences. You can catch the whole video of Grounded single-player gameplay in the embedded video below.

This latest video on Grounded is another great look at what the game can do. Our favorite part was probably the introduction of the smoothie station where you can take three ingredients and meld them together into a potion of sorts. Depending on what ingredients you use, you could end up with a smoothie that gives you increased bonuses like higher attack, defense, health, and more, and if you find a particularly unique and good recipe, it will even be logged in a recipe book so you can remember and make it again later. Obviously, the smoothie station will be a big factor in making your way in the big small world of Grounded.

Be sure to check out our previous Grounded coverage, such as the big PAX East Q&A and presentation of details about the game, including cross-platform play being a Day 1 launch goal for the Grounded team. Grounded is slated for launch in Early Access on Xbox One and PC through Windows Store and Steam on July 28 of the 2020 gaming calendar.