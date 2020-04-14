World of Warships raises over $100K for Stack Up's Operation Lifeboat Wargaming and Stack Up have banded together to raise money for military veterans, announcing that Operation Lifeboat has raised over $100,000 in five weeks.

There are a number of honorable charities in the gaming space. Among them is Stack Up, the team devoted to raising money for military veterans. Earlier this year, the team at Stack Up banded together with Wargaming to embark on a five-week charity campaign for World of Warships. Dubbed Operation Lifeboat, World of Warships offered up a special in-game bundle with proceeds going to Stack Up's Overwatch Program, which directly supports military veterans and active-duty service members. The campaign has ended and Stack Up has reported that Operation Lifeboat has raised a total of $114,760.

"This is a difficult time for the world and yet our World of Warships community recognizes the value of what Stack Up provides which is needed now more than ever," World of Warships Regional Publishing Director Artur Plociennik said via press release. "The fact that it only took a few weeks to meet – and exceed – our initial objectives is really gratifying for us."

But Stack Up and Wargaming's efforts aren't stopping there. They've also announced that Wargaming will further contribute to the cause by embedding a link within the World of Warships client, where users can connect directly to a Stack Up mental health support volunteer. Stack Up notes that Operation Lifeboat's fundraising total will help ensure that military veterans in need receive round-the-clock access to counselors for more than a year.

The in-game bundles were priced between $12 and $30, granting special missions, power-ups, and items. Wargaming will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to the Stack Up Overwatch Program.