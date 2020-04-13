Evening Reading - April 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The Golden State Warriors set regular season win record on this day in 2016
On this day in 2016, the Warriors became the first team in NBA history to win 73 games in the regular season 👏 pic.twitter.com/I06rPTeG5i— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2020
They went on to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hero of Time
Happy 28th Birthday 🎉🎉 to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past which was released on April 13th, 1992 in NA 🎊 pic.twitter.com/9yFZYcxbMU— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) April 13, 2020
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was released 28 years ago today in North America.
Goldfinger performs "Superman" in quarantine video
The world needs more ska right now.
Half-Life: Alyx mod allows flatscreen non-VR gameplay
The Valve Index crashed 88% today on news that #HalfLifeAlyx has been modded to be playable without a #VR HMD.https://t.co/rSNqZ2SxUl— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) April 14, 2020
I don't know if the Valve Index will ever recover from this.
I revealed my #COVID19 stimulus plan on the most recent episode of the #Shackcast. It's the official Shacknews podcast of @Shacknews, if you didn't know. @RaisingCanesOH https://t.co/jCAe1Tball #FlattenTheCurveTogether pic.twitter.com/UVaK7PsYqQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 13, 2020
