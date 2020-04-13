Nintendo Switch system update 10.0.0 patch notes adds data transfer to SD card There's finally a way to take your games from console to SD card, thanks to the Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 system update.

As much as the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a strong console for both the home and the handheld user, it hasn't exactly been user-friendly in certain areas. One of those areas has involved transferring games between the Switch itself and its microSD cards. Better late than never, though, as Nintendo is finally opening that door with Monday's 10.0.0 system update.

With the Switch's 10.0.0 system update, users can now take their downloadable software data, update data, and DLC from the console to any microSD card inserted and vice versa. While this applies to full-blown digital games, it wouldn't be Nintendo if there wasn't a catch. This does not apply to save data and some update data, so if you're hoping to take your save file from your Switch to your brand new Switch Lite, I'm sorry to say it doesn't work that way. However, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online user, remember that cloud saves are a part of that package, so there is a workaround. It's an expensive workaround, but a workaround nonetheless.

The other major addition that comes with 10.0.0 is the ability to remap button configurations on official Nintendo controllers. The ability to remap button layouts on the Joy-Cons, Pro Controller, and the Switch Lite is a handy one for anyone looking for extra convenience, left-handed users, or even disabled users. Note that this only applies to official Nintendo controllers, so this might not apply to your third-party controller, your arcade stick, or your GameCube controller. (Sorry, Smash Bros. players.)

Here are the full patch notes, taken from the Nintendo support website:

Added a bookmark feature to News: This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items. A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked. An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items. News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items. Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa). Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons. Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller. Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system. Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This feature is not available for other controllers. On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.

Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings. The options for "Display play activity to:" and "Delete Play Activity" have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons. Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 update is available now. Switch users will be prompted to update when they attempt to connect to Nintendo online services or attempt to start up software while connected to the internet.