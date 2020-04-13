Secret Medicine locations - Final Fantasy 7 Remake Learn how to find all the pieces needed to complete the Secret Medicine side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

There is a lot to take in as you make your way through the various chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Once you reach Chapter 14, a lot of the world will open up to you, allowing you to re-explore certain parts of Midgar freely. During this time, you’ll come across a quest called “Secret Medicine”. This quest tasks you with finding various items. Unfortunately, they aren’t marked on your map, and no real clues are given as to where to find them. Thankfully, we’ve put together this handy guide, which will detail all the Secret Medicine locations you need to know.

SPOILER: Some minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be found below. Read at your own discretion.

Secret Medicine locations - Final Fantasy 7 Remake

While you can skip past most of the side quests in your first playthrough for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, completing Secret Medicine is recommended because it rewards you with the Teluric Scriptures Vol. III, which grants additional Skill Points to Aerith. It’s also a bit of a doozy of a quest, though, which is why we’ve penned this guide to help you out.

Get the Moogle Mortar and Medicinal Flower

Once you obtain the quest, make your way over to the Moogle Emporium. This can be found inside of the Kid’s Hideout in the Sector 5 Slums. You’ll need to find some Moogle Medals if you haven’t saved any up, but you probably have some just from breaking open random crates. Talk to Moggle and purchase the Moogle Mortar key item. This is the first ingredient.

To find the second ingredient, make your way over to the church – north of the Sector 5 Slums, where Cloud and Aerith met when Cloud fell from the plate above. You can find the Medicinal Flower key item inside. It should be marked when you get close.

Get the Behemoth Horn

Finally, you’re going to want to make your way over to Evergreen Park in the Sector 6 Slums, outside of Wall Market. Talk to Wymer and he’ll make mention of some monsters in an underground lab, activating the quest Subterranean Menace. You’ve already explored much of this lab in the earlier chapters, but it is time to head back down and face off against a new monster.

Make your way through the underground lab until you reach a door that was previously closed – you’ll probably recognize all the tape and the barricades that had previously blocked your way through. Head through the door and then continue into a large room to face off against the Type-0 Behemoth. This is a powerful enemy, and the boss fight consists of a couple different phases.

You'll need to defeat the Type-0 Behemoth in the Subterranean Menace quest to obtain the Behemoth Horn.

During the first part of the battle, focus your attention on the bottom half of the Behemoth. You can target both the upper body and lower body, as well as the Behemoth’s horns. Ignore the horns, as they are practically immune at the moment. Instead, focus your attacks on the lower body. Try to avoid using spells, as the Behemoth’s horn will negate any damage done via spells as damage from magic will trigger powerful counterattacks that can wipe your party pretty quickly.

When you’ve disabled the Behemoth’s lower body, the beast will become much less agile. It’s a good idea to use Barret for much of this fight, as his long-distance attacks will make it much easier to move around and steer clear of the Behemoth’s powerful attacks. Continue hitting the upper body with attacks until it becomes disabled to. This is your chance to focus in your attacks, so go to down and make use of any powerful abilities you have. Continue this process until you defeat the Behemoth and obtain the final ingredient, the Behemoth Horn.

Now that you’ve acquired all the ingredients, head back to the Sector 5 Slums and talk to the good doctor once more to turn in the quest and receive your reward. For more help, be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide.