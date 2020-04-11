Weekend Discussion - April 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Wind of God
This song is super catchy. It's almost infectious...
What if I just embed a cat picture?
NATO pic.twitter.com/rksiOSlVQH— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) April 11, 2020
It was super effective.
Congratulations, Skankcore!
Finally! Thank you @PG_kamiya, it’s been an honor. pic.twitter.com/0NCB2uaB19— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) April 11, 2020
Getting blocked by Kamiya on Twitter is a badge of honor.
This is excellent use of Freebird
October 22, 2019
I hope you enjoyed that video as much as I did.
JOIN ME AND SHAKE THAT ASS. Tomorrow, 2PM ET, Twit Twit / Faceboob / Youtit pic.twitter.com/4Ud4FshSuo— marcrebillet (@marcrebillet) April 11, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for April 11, 2020.
Shout out to this foofer. pic.twitter.com/g0XA9eNmFA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 11, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
