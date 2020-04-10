First Post! April 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
I feel you, Geralt
Geralt asking the important questions here... pic.twitter.com/sRPFbuPZzQ— Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) April 9, 2020
When will the quarantine end? That is the question.
Part 2 of Tea's interview with ZeRo
I love seeing ZeRo continue to elevate players as a global ambassador of the Smash community.
Ariana Grande recreated a scene from The Waterboy
and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ? pic.twitter.com/R3zf882jOM— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2020
This is solid Internet content.
Not all heroes wear capes
good morning pic.twitter.com/oTNuucU8Qa— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 8, 2020
This guy does wear a cape.
April 8, 2020
