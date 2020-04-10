Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 10: Spring Sales continue

Welcome back to the Weekend Console Download Deals for the week. If you're looking for anything dramatically different, you won't really find it here. Every major sale from last week is still going for another week. Lucky for you, those sales are the big Spring Sales, so if you want something from a major console maker for cheap, you're likely to find it. That includes Gears 5, but if you're not committed to that game and you're an Xbox LIVE Gold member, this is the time for you to try it out for free.
The only changes are a few rounds of musical chairs being played over on Nintendo's side. Not a lot has rotated out, but a lot of publishers like Sega and Ubisoft have tagged in. They've got their best stuff on sale, while another batch of indie gems like Slay the Spire and Stranger Things 3: The Game have joined the festivities. So pick your best game and come out playing.
(Also, I've changed up the formatting on the Nintendo deals a little bit for easier readability. Any feedback is welcome.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Project CARS 2 - FREE!
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - FREE!
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $29.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for Xbox Live GOLD members)
- Rare Replay - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- RAD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.09 (33% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 500 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Spring Sale.
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- AVICII Invector - $14.99 (25% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $40.19 (33% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $22.49 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.59 (51% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rez Infinite - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 300 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- SEGA Spring Sale
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $19.49 (33% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $29.99 (25% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $25.99 (35% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $19.99 (33% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $9.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $11.99 (60% off)
- Citizens of Space - $5.99 (60% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $3.99 (60% off)
- Football Manager 2020 Touch - $26.79 (35% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- SolSeraph - $5.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Eggtastic Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $4.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Spring Sale
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Heave Ho - $6.99 (30% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Downwell - $1.49 (50% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.74 (25% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Sparklite - $14.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- 505 Spring Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Abzu - $13.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Zumba: Burn It Up - $27.99 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Games Spring-Has-Sprung Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Touryst - $13.99 (30% off)
- Fast RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Art of Balance - $6.29 (30% off)
- The Escapists - $6.79 (66% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $17.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.24 (66% off)
- Full Metal Furies - $6.79 (67% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $5.09 (66% off)
- Road Redemption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $5.99 (60% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition - $35.00 (30% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.80 (75% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Owlboy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $7.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $29.99 (40% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $30.14 (30% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Saturday Morning RPG - $0.99 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 10: Spring Sales continue